US Bancorp elects Gunjan Kedia as CEO

President of US Bancorp, Gunjan Kedia will become CEO on 15 April, taking over from company chairman and CEO Andy Cecere.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Kedia joined US Bancorp in 2016, and had previously held executive positions at State Street Financial, BNY, McKinsey and Company, and PwC. She holds degrees in engineering from both Carnegie Mellon University and Delhi School of Engineering, and sits of the board of directors for PBS, American Red Cross, and Carnegie Mellon Business School.

Kedia states: “U.S. Bancorp is a truly special place that allows us to do meaningful work and build lasting relationships with millions of clients who are navigating some of the most important moments in their lives and organisational journeys. I am deeply honoured to be trusted to lead this iconic company, and I am thankful to Andy for his leadership and his stewardship of our organisation. We will build on a solid foundation of integrity and doing business the right way to drive growth. These values will continue to guide us toward an ambitious future – one we will build together.”

Cecere will be stepping back to serve as executive chairman. Kedia was also elected to the US Bancorp Board of Directors. Cecere has acted as CEO since 2017 and has worked at US Bancorp for nearly four decades. Cecere will be working closely with Kedia as she assumes the role.

Cecere comments: “As I said when she was appointed to president last year, Gunjan is an influential executive who understands our business, is skilled in strategic execution, and is driven to help the organisation perform at our best. She is a terrific leader who is poised to confidently guide U.S. Bancorp into the future in partnership with an experienced leadership team and 70,000 dedicated employees.”

Last week, US Bancorp announced that Courtney Kelsey will lead Payments: Consumers and Small Businesses starting 3 February.