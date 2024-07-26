Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Federal Reserve Board Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

US regulators seek info on bank-fintech relationships

US banking regulators have issued a warning on the potential risks associated with third-party deposit arrangements and made a call for more information on the relationships between lenders and fintechs.

In a joint statement, the Federal Reserve, FDIC and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have put out a request for information on a broad range of bank-fintech arrangements, including with respect to deposit, payments, and lending products and services.

The agencies are "seeking input on the nature and implications of bank-fintech arrangements and effective risk management practices," as they ponder further steps.

Separately, the regulators note that some banks have teamed up with third parties to deliver deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts.

"A bank’s use of third parties to perform certain activities does not diminish its responsibility to comply with all applicable laws and regulations," warn the regulators.

Such arrangements pose risks, such reducing control, a lack of access to records, compliance issues at the third party, and insufficient risk management for consumer protection.

Although it does not set out new expectations, the statement reminds lenders of the existing legal requirements, guidance, and related resources.
 

