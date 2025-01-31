Starling boss raids former firm Ovo for new COO

Starling Bank chief Raman Bhatia has returned to his former firm Ovo Energy to poach Joe Gordon as chief operating officer.

0

Gordon spent almost four years as COO at OVO, but also has a track record in financial services, serving for a 3+ year stint as CEO of first direct and in a customer contact role at HSBC.



At Starling, Gordon will be taking over from current COO Steven Newson who will take on a new role as group chief Technology officer.



Bhatia says: "Operational and technological excellence are fundamental to delighting customers and Starling’s future success. Welcoming Joe and Steve to their new roles, with all their relevant experience, will ensure these are at the forefront of everything we do."



The appointment is the latest in a series of experienced hires to Starling’s C-suite by CEO Raman Bhatia, who took over at the helm following the departure of founder Anne Boden. It follows the recent arrivals of NatWest executive Raghu Narula as chief banking officer, Michele Rousseau as chief marketing officer and Adeel Hyder as managing director of SME Banking.