Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Starling boss raids former firm Ovo for new COO

Starling Bank chief Raman Bhatia has returned to his former firm Ovo Energy to poach Joe Gordon as chief operating officer.

  0 Be the first to comment

Starling boss raids former firm Ovo for new COO

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Gordon spent almost four years as COO at OVO, but also has a track record in financial services, serving for a 3+ year stint as CEO of first direct and in a customer contact role at HSBC.

At Starling, Gordon will be taking over from current COO Steven Newson who will take on a new role as group chief Technology officer.

Bhatia says: "Operational and technological excellence are fundamental to delighting customers and Starling’s future success. Welcoming Joe and Steve to their new roles, with all their relevant experience, will ensure these are at the forefront of everything we do."

The appointment is the latest in a series of experienced hires to Starling’s C-suite by CEO Raman Bhatia, who took over at the helm following the departure of founder Anne Boden. It follows the recent arrivals of NatWest executive Raghu Narula as chief banking officer, Michele Rousseau as chief marketing officer and Adeel Hyder as managing director of SME Banking.

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Bank Legacy Transformation is Not a New Challenge: Exploring the Solutions
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Starling Bank

Channels

/retail banking /people

Comments: (0)

Related news

/people

Starling hires NatWest's Raghu Narula as chief banking officer

/retail

Starling Bank CEO accused of creating 'grey corporate hellscape'

/regulation

Starling Bank fined £29m for 'shockingly lax' AML screening

/people

Starling inches towards IPO with search for head of investor relations

/ai

Anne Boden quits Starling for new AI venture

/people

Starling Bank appoints OVO head as new CEO

[Webinar] The ISO 20022 for CBPR+ deadline is looming: Are financial organisations prepared?Finextra Promoted[Webinar] The ISO 20022 for CBPR+ deadline is looming: Are financial organisations prepared?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept