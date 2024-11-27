Starling poaches TSB's Hyder to lead SME banking unit

UK digital challenger bank Starling has hired TSB's Adeel Hyder as managing director of SME banking.

Hyder, who joins the Starling executive committee, most recently served as TSB's business banking director. He has also worked for McKinsey and RBS.



In his new role, he is tasked with driving commercial growth and innovation in Starling’s business banking division, developing and launching new propositions.



The bank's business current account has a nine per cent share of the market for small business banking and ranks second for overall service quality for business customers according to the Competition and Markets Authority.



Says Hyder: “Starling is deeply committed to supporting the ambitions of UK entrepreneurs and I am passionate about leveraging technology and innovation to deliver exceptional banking experiences for our small business customers.”



Hyder joins Starling amidst rumblings about staff moral. According to a recent Guardian report, employees have accused new chief executive Raman Bhatia of creating a 'grey corporate hellscape' after he issued a return to office policy despite the lack of desks to accommodate the influx.



Bhatia has ordered all hybrid staff - many of whom were in the office only one or two days a week, or on an ad-hoc basis - to travel to work for a minimum of 10 days each month.