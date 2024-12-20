/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

PalmPay and Jumia partner to develop Nigerian digital payment ecosystem

In an attempt to grow the use of the cashless economy, operator of Nigeria's most used mobile wallet PalmPay has partnered with African e-commerce giant Jumia.

Shoppers on Jumia will now be able to pay for their purchases with their PalmPay wallet, ensuring a seamless user experience and transaction reliability through the direct integration. This collaboration marks the start of two industry giants driving innovation, increasing convenience for consumers, and fostering the adoption of digital payments across Africa.

Moreover, to celebrate the launch of the partnership, PalmPay and Jumia are launching a special Christmas campaign, running from 11 December to 30 December during which customers who make purchases on Jumia using the PalmPay payment method have a chance to win exciting cash rewards.

Sofia Zab, chief marketing officer, PalmPay, says: "We are proud to partner with Jumia as we bring together the best of fintech and e-commerce to redefine the online shopping experience. This strategic alliance aligns perfectly with our shared commitment to delivering a superior user experience and exceptional value to our customers."

Sunil Natraj, CEO, Jumia Nigeria adds: "At Jumia, we are dedicated to creating value for our customers by ensuring a convenient, reliable, and secure shopping experience. This partnership with PalmPay strengthens our commitment to enhancing the digital payments within our platform. By integrating PalmPay, we are providing more options for customers to access affordable and quality goods with the convenience of cashless transactions."

