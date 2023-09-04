Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Anchor

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nigerian BaaS startup Anchor raises $2.4 million

Nigerian BaaS startup Anchor raises $2.4 million

Nigerian Banking-as-a-Service platform Anchor has raised $2.4 million in seed funding from a number of prominent investors, including Goat Capital, FoundersX and Rebel Fund, alongside existing backers Y Combinator and Byld Ventures.

The fintech emerged from stealth a year ago with over $1 million in pre-seed funding.

Over the past year it has provided its banking APIs to as many as 50 companies, facilitating transactions worth over $500 million.

Founder Shakima Diabi, says the company is in the process of onboarding an additional 200 businesses.

"Today less than 50% of adults have access to basic banking products and more than 90% of transactions still happen in cash. Despite the growth of fintech in the last few years it is still very diifcult." he says. "with this funding we plan to invest in our compliance infrastructure, onboard new customers, launch new products and expand into new markets."

Related Companies

Anchor

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Trending

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is more than just an investment

  2. Visa and Mastercard plan credit card fee increases - WSJ

  3. Half of Klarna employees using ChatGPT Enterprise

  4. Trustly acquires SlimPay

  5. UK sees record month for open banking payments

Research
See all reports »
Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS