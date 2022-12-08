Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Central Bank of Nigeria

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Cryptocurrency Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services Cards CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nigeria limits ATM withdrawals to boost digital payments

Nigeria limits ATM withdrawals to boost digital payments

The Central Bank of Nigeria has capped daily ATM withdrawals at $45 in order to encourage electronic payments, including the eNaira digital currency.

The central bank has sent out a circular to lenders cutting the daily cash machine withdrawal limit from 150,000 naira to 20,000 naira, according to Bloomberg. Weekly cash withdrawal limits of 100,000 naira for people and 500,000 naira for corporations have also been set.

The limit is the latest effort by Nigeria to discourage cash usage. The country is set to redesign high-value notes and is giving people until January to switch out their old paper money.

The central bank is also planning to mint more of its eNaira digital currency, which launched last year but has yet to take off, according to Bloomberg.

Says the central bank: "Customers should be encouraged to use alternative channels—Internet banking, mobile banking apps, USSD, cards, POS, eNaira to conduct their banking transactions."

Related Companies

Central Bank of Nigeria

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Cryptocurrency Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services Cards CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Nigeria selects Bitt as CBDC pilot partner
/crypto

Nigeria selects Bitt as CBDC pilot partner

India and Nigeria push ahead with CBDC plans
/crypto

India and Nigeria push ahead with CBDC plans

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023