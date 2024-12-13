/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Triodos Bank announces BNG private sector loan to finance nature restoration

Triodos Bank made the first biodiversity net gain (BNG) unit model private sector loan this week.

  1 Be the first to comment

Triodos Bank announces BNG private sector loan to finance nature restoration

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

BNG was introduced to the UK in February 2023. The regulation demands property developers set a minimum net gain of 10% of biodiversity, as a way to improve natural habitats and have a positive impact on biodiversity. BNG can also be bought from third-party organisations as a way to offset the difference, similar to how biodiversity bonds operate.

The loan has financed environmental consultancy firm Nature Impact to purchase land for restoration and habitat creation in Wadhurst, East Sussex. This is the first loan of its kind from Triodos based on the BNG unit model.

Lauren Rumph, senior relationship manager for nature, food and resource at Triodos Bank UK, stated: “Innovative business models have the potential to supercharge nature restoration and we hope this project will boost confidence in biodiversity net gain among investors.”

Tom Nelson, co-founder of Nature Impact, said: “Biodiversity Net Gain has the potential to drive huge growth in UK nature markets – something we desperately need right now as we grapple with the shocking decline in our nation’s biodiversity.

Sponsored [Upcoming Webinar] Next Gen Payment Processing: How banks can embrace the future
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Triodos Bank

Channels

/regulation & compliance /sustainable

Comments: (0)

Related news

/people

CEO of ethical bank Triodos UK to step down

/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live 2024: The role of ESG data in the nature capital marketplace

/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live 2023 Sneak Peek: Triodos Bank’s Amandine Tetot

/sustainable

COP26: Triodos targets net zero by 2035 – and encourages peers to follow suit

/sustainable

Triodos Bank’s £2 million rewilding bond raised in under 48 hours

/sustainable

Triodos Bank CEO: 'Bankers should be eco-warriors'

New Event Report – Natural Capital FinanceFinextra PromotedNew Event Report – Natural Capital Finance

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept