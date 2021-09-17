Triodos Bank’s £2 million rewilding bond raised in under 48 hours

Triodos Bank UK and rewilding charity, Trees for Life, have successfully raised a crowdfunding bond worth £2 million, just 48 hours after launch – demonstrating the rising demand for rewilding as an investment opportunity.

With an average investment size of £4,800, and 8% of investors based in Scotland, the bond's proceeds will be used to fund the world’s first rewilding centre in the Scottish Highlands - boosting the rural economy through at least 15 new (full-time equivalent) local jobs.



Founded in 1980, Triodos Bank has become a frontrunner in sustainable banking globally. As an independent bank that promotes responsible and transparent banking, it is able to focus on people and the planet, as well as financial return.



CEO of Triodos Bank UK, Bevis Watts, commented: “This is the first time we’ve offered investors the opportunity to invest directly in a rewilding charity - and we were blown away by the response. It’s clear that people across the UK are passionate about protecting our natural world and that they are willing to back this financially. We see caring for the natural environment and our own future prosperity as interlinked, and the overwhelming demand for this investment shows that many people share this belief too.”



Steve Micklewright, chief executive of Trees for Life, added: “We have always benefitted from the support of volunteers, donors and many others across our community, but we were taken aback by the enthusiasm of investors in our crowdfunding offer. We are delighted that we can move forward with our plans to connect thousands of people to nature.”



Investors of the crowdfunding bond will receive 6% gross interest per year over the nine-year term.



