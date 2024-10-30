CEO of ethical bank Triodos UK to step down

Bevin Watts, the CEO of Triodos Bank UK, is to step down after a ten-year stint at the helm of the ethical bank.

Watts has worked for Triodos Bank twice in his career for a total almost 15 years. The bank in the UK has undergone enormous transformation under his leadership, moving from a telephone and internet savings bank to a current account and mobile banking provider, extending the investments product range and becoming the first UK bank to launch an investment crowdfunding platform.



Says Watts: "I'm immensely grateful for the support of our customers and co-workers. We have achieved a huge amount together in building and growing the bank but more importantly we have pioneered the financing of several national 'firsts' in social and environmental projects, and we have delivered a huge body of work that has been at the forefront of advocating for change in the financial system."



Watts will continue to lead Triodos Bank UK until June 2025 and a recruitment process for his successor is underway.



Gary Page, chair of Triodos Bank UK, comments: "The bank is a much larger and more impactful organisation thanks to Bevis's transformational leadership and with a strong team to take the bank forward to fulfil our ambitions to finance change and change finance. I am delighted that Bevis will be remaining with the bank to support the handover process with his successor."