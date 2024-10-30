Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

CEO of ethical bank Triodos UK to step down

Bevin Watts, the CEO of Triodos Bank UK, is to step down after a ten-year stint at the helm of the ethical bank.

  1 Be the first to comment

CEO of ethical bank Triodos UK to step down

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Watts has worked for Triodos Bank twice in his career for a total almost 15 years. The bank in the UK has undergone enormous transformation under his leadership, moving from a telephone and internet savings bank to a current account and mobile banking provider, extending the investments product range and becoming the first UK bank to launch an investment crowdfunding platform. 

Says Watts: "I'm immensely grateful for the support of our customers and co-workers.  We have achieved a huge amount together in building and growing the bank but more importantly we have pioneered the financing of several national 'firsts' in social and environmental projects, and we have delivered a huge body of work that has been at the forefront of advocating for change in the financial system."

Watts will continue to lead Triodos Bank UK until June 2025 and a recruitment process for his successor is underway.

Gary Page, chair of Triodos Bank UK, comments: "The bank is a much larger and more impactful organisation thanks to Bevis's transformational leadership and with a strong team to take the bank forward to fulfil our ambitions to finance change and change finance.  I am delighted that Bevis will be remaining with the bank to support the handover process with his successor." 

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] Microservice Architecture: The answer to modern payments processing
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Triodos Bank

Channels

/retail banking /sustainable /people

Comments: (0)

Related news

/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live 2024: The role of ESG data in the nature capital marketplace

/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live 2023 Sneak Peek: Triodos Bank’s Amandine Tetot

/sustainable

COP26: Triodos targets net zero by 2035 – and encourages peers to follow suit

/sustainable

Triodos Bank’s £2 million rewilding bond raised in under 48 hours

/sustainable

Triodos Bank CEO: 'Bankers should be eco-warriors'

[New Report] Managing Fraud Risks with Synthetic Data: A Practical Approach for Businesses ServicesFinextra Promoted[New Report] Managing Fraud Risks with Synthetic Data: A Practical Approach for Businesses Services Industry

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept