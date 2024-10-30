CEO of ethical bank Triodos UK to step down

Bevin Watts, the CEO of Triodos Bank UK, is to step down after a ten-year stint at the helm of the ethical bank.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Watts has worked for Triodos Bank twice in his career for a total almost 15 years. The bank in the UK has undergone enormous transformation under his leadership, moving from a telephone and internet savings bank to a current account and mobile banking provider, extending the investments product range and becoming the first UK bank to launch an investment crowdfunding platform.
Says Watts: "I'm immensely grateful for the support of our customers and co-workers. We have achieved a huge amount together in building and growing the bank but more importantly we have pioneered the financing of several national 'firsts' in social and environmental projects, and we have delivered a huge body of work that has been at the forefront of advocating for change in the financial system."
Watts will continue to lead Triodos Bank UK until June 2025 and a recruitment process for his successor is underway.
Gary Page, chair of Triodos Bank UK, comments: "The bank is a much larger and more impactful organisation thanks to Bevis's transformational leadership and with a strong team to take the bank forward to fulfil our ambitions to finance change and change finance. I am delighted that Bevis will be remaining with the bank to support the handover process with his successor."