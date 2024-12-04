US agencies provide advice for combatting elder financial exploitation

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), and state financial regulators issued a joint statement this week.

Referencing a FinCEN financial trend analysis of Bank Secrecy Act report over a one-year period ending in June 2023, the statement revealed that about $27 billion in reported suspicious activity can be linked to elder financial exploitation. It is of paramount importance to highlight because older adults, considered a vulnerable group, are more likely to experience financial exploitation such as losing their life savings, financial security and face other harm.

It is the responsibility of banks, credit unions, and other supervised institutions to support the eradication of elder financial exploitation and establish risk management practices to spot, prevent, and respond to elder financial exploitation. The statement highlights these practices as: