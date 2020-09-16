Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UK Finance

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK sees sharp rise in impersonation scams as crooks exploit Covid-19

UK sees sharp rise in impersonation scams as crooks exploit Covid-19

Bank trade association UK Finance is urging people to be aware of criminals exploiting Covid-19 after figures revealed a sharp rise in impersonation scams in the first half of the year.

There were almost 15,000 impersonation scam cases reported by UK Finance members between January and June 2020, an increase of 84% compared to the same period last year. Among these, more than 8000 involved criminals impersonating the police or a bank, a year-on-year rise of 94%. More than 6000 involved fraudsters imitating other trusted organisations such as a utility company or government department, an increase of 74%.

However, the amount lost to these scams saw only a modest rise, up three per cent to £58 million.

UK Finance says intelligence suggests that the rise in impersonation scams is being partly driven by criminals exploiting Covid-19. These scams include fraudsters sending emails or text messages pretending to be from government departments and offering grants related to Covid-19.

Katy Worobec, MD, economic crime, UK Finance, says: "Criminal gangs are ruthlessly exploiting this pandemic to commit fraud, so it’s vital we all work together to beat them.

"We are urging the public to remain vigilant against these vile scams and remember that criminals are experts at impersonating people, organisations and the police. Fraudsters will spend hours researching their victims, but they only need you to let your guard down for a minute.

"Always take a moment to stop and think if you receive a request to make a payment from someone claiming to be from an organisation you trust. Instead, contact the company or organisation directly using a known email or phone number, like the one on their official website."

Related Companies

UK Finance

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter, [Webinar] Making Mac[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter

Trending

Related News
Police and banks to extend fraud prevention scheme to online and telephone banking
/security

Police and banks to extend fraud prevention scheme to online and telephone banking

Barclays reports surge in lockdown impersonation scams
/security

Barclays reports surge in lockdown impersonation scams

Scammers left to run riot on social media, Which? finds

30 Apr

Which? calls for Government action on APP fraud as losses spiral

17 Mar

Trending

  1. Starling Bank launches Kite cards for kids

  2. Google Cloud hires Derek White to lead FS business

  3. Mastercard launches CBDC testing platform for central banks

  4. Standard Chartered introduces Amazon instalment payment programme

  5. German fintech Monedo files for bankruptcy

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption