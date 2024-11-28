/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

SumUp in 'no hurry' for IPO after surpassing one billion transactions per annum

UK payments group SumUp says it is no hurry to go public as it surpasses one billion transactions per year.

  0 Be the first to comment

SumUp in &#39;no hurry&#39; for IPO after surpassing one billion transactions per annum

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

SumUp’s business has evolved from a focus on payments to incorporate business accounts, cards, and software for four million small merchants in 36 markets.

The company says the diversification into banking is providing a strong foundation for continued growth as it now claims over one million customers for its SumUp Business Account, signifying multi-product adoption across its suite of merchant services.

The firm, which last raised €285 million in December last year, has ofteen been quoted as a potential IPO candidate, but maintains it still has room for expansion as a private company.

In a statementt, the company remarks: "Although SumUp is often discussed in the context of a potential IPO, the company emphasises that an initial public offering is not considered in the short term. While an IPO remains a possibility, the company is in no hurry, confident that its growth and profitability can be achieved on its current trajectory."

Rumours abound that the firm is planning an employee share sale to investors that would value the business at more thanits current valuation of €8 billion.

It would be the latest UK fintech to pursue a share sale after Revolut, which secured a $45 billion valuation in a share sale in August.

Sponsored [Webinar] PREDICT 2025: The Future of AI in the US
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

SumUp

Channels

/retail banking /payments /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

SumUp releases suite of new product features

/payments

SumUp goes for growth with €285 million raise

/payments

SumUp scoops $100 million credit facility for roll out of cash advance product

/payments

SumUp launches e-wallet app

/payments

SumUp raises €590m at €8bn valuation

/payments

SumUp enters US through acquisition of Fivestars

[New Report] Managing Fraud Risks with Synthetic Data: A Practical Approach for Businesses ServicesFinextra Promoted[New Report] Managing Fraud Risks with Synthetic Data: A Practical Approach for Businesses Services Industry

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept