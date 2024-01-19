SumUp releases suite of new product features

Global fintech SumUp has announced its array of new product features to support small businesses at the company’s annual event.

The new announcement included updates on SumUp’s services for small merchants. The SumUp burinsess account will now offer digital cards and can add MasterCard to their wallet, and users will be able to use Tap to Pay in Europe.

SumUp online store that allows businesses to set up a free e-commerce site and start selling products has been updated to process and review orders almost instantly and provide a detailed order analysis and categorization system for orders. Merchants can also now offer discount codes and various shipping options to consumers

Point of Sale (POS) Lite and POS Pro are new offerings from SumUp that offer enhanced features for over-the-counter sales and advanced stock management. POS Lite includes Bluetooth and USB cable connection for convenience at checkout, and POS Pro makes inventory visible on the checkout screen.

The fintech also announced a more functional and speedier invoice design and self-service sales kiosk that creates a convenient option for customers.

Chief product officer at SumUp, Anna Kuriakose, commented: “As cost of living and inflation continues to affect businesses of all sizes, we are committed to helping our customers succeed by offering an integrated ecosystem of products that work together to be more than the sum of its parts.”