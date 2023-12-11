Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

SumUp

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SumUp goes for growth with €285 million raise

SumUp goes for growth with €285 million raise

London fintech SumUp has scored a whopping €285 million in growth financing to expand its global fooprint and extend its range of financial products and services for its four million small business customers.

The funding round was led by Sixth Street Growth and also involved Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, Fin Capital and Liquidity Capital.

The new growth funding follows the receipt in August of a $100 million credit facility from Victory Park Capital to drive the launch of a cash advance product for UK and European merchants.

The current raise is a mixture of equity and debt, although SumUp has declined to elaborated on the precise ratio. The firm is understoood to have retained its June 2022 valuation of €8 billion.

The new financing comes after a year of increasing momentum for SumUp, which has achieved positive Ebitda since the fourth quarter of 2022 while reporting revenue growth of more than 30% year-over-year.

Hermione McKee, CFO of SumUp, says: "SumUp’s consistent growth over the past eleven years is a direct result of the success of the traders we serve and would not be possible without the unwavering trust and support of the investor community. We are pleased that Sixth Street is now part of this community. This funding gives us additional ability to pursue growth opportunities and accelerate product developments that support small businesses.”

Related Companies

SumUp

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook[On-Demand Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook

Trending

Related News
SumUp scoops $100 million credit facility for roll out of cash advance product
/payments

SumUp scoops $100 million credit facility for roll out of cash advance product

SumUp launches e-wallet app
/payments

SumUp launches e-wallet app

SumUp raises €590m at €8bn valuation

23 Jun 2022

SumUp enters US through acquisition of Fivestars

14 Oct 2021

Church of England appraises 'digital collection plate'

22 Jan 2019

Trending

  1. Adyen to act as global acquiring bank for Klarna

  2. Dark clouds gather over European payments firms

  3. Ransomware attack on vendor causes outages at 60 credit unions

  4. UK financial regulators to assume direct oversight of critical technology suppliers

  5. Amazon ditches Venmo

Research
See all reports »
Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023