SumUp launches e-wallet app

London-based mPOS unicorn SumUp is expanding into the B2C payments space through the launch of a digital wallet with integrated loyalty scheme.

The SumUp Pay app includes a virtual Mastercard - which can be topped up using a saved card or via bank transfer - allowing users to make remote or in-person purchases enabled by Google Pay and Apple Pay, transfers and withdrawals.

The app has an integrated loyalty scheme focused on supporting local businesses. Points are earned on all transactions and can then be redeemed at any local business collecting payments with SumUp.

Other features include QR code-based payments and the ability to send and request money from friends.

The free app is now available the UK, Germany and Italy via Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store, with new customers entitled to receive a £10 points bonus.

Pedro Branco, head, consumer business, SumUp, says: "With SumUp Pay, we hope to create a mutually beneficial ecosystem between local businesses and consumers, by incentivising millions of people to shop locally and providing our merchants with yet another tool to support and help them grow their business."

