Revolut rolls out virtual crypto payment cards

Revolut is rolling out dedicated crypto payment cards for spending on everyday items.

Integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay, the new virtual cards enable users to pay in person and online for shopping using crypto, from big budget items to everyday essentials, such as the daily commute and morning coffee.



Uiser can set up their cards with a few taps on the Revolut app and select which cryptocurrency they choose to spend from.



Revolut says users won't be charged exchange fees on their shopping, although 'fair usage fees' may be charged depending on the cardholder's premium subscription options.