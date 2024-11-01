Editorial

Alison Potter appointed as chair of FCA and PSR decision making committees

The FCA and PSR boards have announced the appointment Alison Potter as chair of the FCA’s Regulatory Decisions Committee (RDC) and the PSR’s Enforcement Decisions Committee (EDC).

This appointment has been made ahead of existing chair Tim Parkes standing down at the end of the year. Potter will begin the role at the beginning of November with a short transition period.

Potter has previously been appointed as a senior decision maker for the Guernsey Financial Services Commission in 2018. She has over 30 years of experience as a barrister working in commercial law, specialising in financial services and financial regulatory law.

Bernadette Conroy, FCA non-executive director and chair of the FCA’s Risk Committee, said: “I am delighted to welcome our new RDC and EDC chair. Alison brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience, including her experience of financial services and decision-making, which will enhance the capability and effectiveness of the RDC and EDC.

“Tim Parkes has provided almost 9 years of outstanding leadership and service as RDC and EDC chair, and I would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication to the important work of the committees.”

