Northmill bank appoints new CEO Julie Chatterjee

Swedish bank Northmill has announced the appointment of a new CEO Julie Chatterjee, previously deputy CEO and chief commercial officer of Multitude bank.

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Chatterjee said: “There were three reasons I chose this job. Northmill's impressive journey to become a sizable and profitable company, the vision of improving people's financial lives which really appealed to me, and the high ambitions for continued growth.”

She is replacing Tord Topsholm, who has been CEO since October 2021. Chatterjee has previously been on the CEO of OKQ8 Bank and executive management team of Multitude, but has a background as an engineer from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

“Northmill has built a strong foundation and streamlined infrastructure that makes us fast and adaptable. Now it’s time to continue commercialising the products and services we’ve developed,” Chatterjee commented. “We will use technology to create a seamless experience that truly improves customers' financial lives.”

The bank was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, with half a million privates customers including branches in Finland and Poland. After gaining its banking license in 2019, it made moves like securing $30m for European expansion and acquired merchant payments company Moreflo.

“We are a high-performing tech company when it comes to developing new products quickly, and this gives us a strong competitive advantage against the largest banks. At the same time, we need to get even better at customer experience,” said Chatterjee.