Mastercard to pilot enhanced ID verification service in Europe

Mastercard is to pilot launch a new service that gives issuers the ability to verify more detailed personal information about cardholders, eliminating the need to upload documents like photo ID, proof of residency or passport.

Set for tests in a number of European markets, Mastercard's Identity Attribute Verification service leverages new industry standards set by EMVCo to unlock further information about cardholders beyond the current norm of just name and payment information.



Under the new service, issuers will soon gain the ability to verify additional cardholder details, including age, date of birth, and address, further enhancing the security and accuracy of digital transactions.



Dennis Gamiello, EVP, identity at Mastercard, states: “Using the technology behind a payment card, our solutions will allow our partners to seamlessly verify that a consumer meets the criteria for certain goods and services while protecting their privacy. Doing so eliminates the often cumbersome task of uploading documents like photo ID, proof of residency or passport.”



He says the card scheme plans to expand the enhanced identity verification service to additional European markets within the next year, addressing a growing need for accurate and secure digital verification of key attributes, such as age or location.