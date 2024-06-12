Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Michael Kors rolls out Mastercard GenAI-powered shopping assistant

Michael Kors rolls out Mastercard GenAI-powered shopping assistant

Michael Kors has become the first retailer to integrate Mastercard's generative AI assistant, Shopping Muse, into its US website.

Unveiled late last year, the Shopping Muse tool - developed by Dynamic Yield, which Mastercard acquired from McDonald's - promises to re-create the in-store, human experience by translating customers’ colloquial language into tailored product recommendations, complete with suggestions for coordinating products and accessories.

Mastercard says that this type of personalised approach can boost shopper satisfaction and increase revenue; in initial tests, Shopping Muse generated around a 15-20% higher conversion rate than traditional search queries.

Dynamic Yield CEO Ori Bauer says: “As a trailblazer in ready-to-wear fashion, Michael Kors is a perfect example of how to put our ready-to-use technology to use. Shopping Muse is helping translate the signature Michael Kors service to the digital world, delivering a satisfying shopping experience as singular and impactful as the brand’s aesthetic.”

