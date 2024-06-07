Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard Atomic

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard taps open banking to ease account opening and updating

Mastercard taps open banking to ease account opening and updating

Mastercard has updated its Open Banking platform to enable people to automatically switch their direct deposits and update their recurring bill payments when they open or update an account.

According to an EMarketer study on mobile account opening, automated deposit switching was the number one feature demanded by Americans. Yet, says Mastercard, the process still often involves manual paperwork and long wait times for HR processes to clear.

Embedded directly within a financial institution’s app or website, Mastercard’s Deposit Switch lets consumers skip manual paperwork and automatically route their payroll deposits to a new or existing bank account.

The feature takes advantage of technology from Mastercard Start Path member Atomic, which allows users to link to their payroll provider without having to share credentials with third parties.

Meanwhile, the Bill Pay Switch feature means people can add or update their payment credentials at the merchants and billers they use regularly, such as subscription providers, utilities, telecom and insurance. Atomic's technology is used to authenticate directly with each provider and update the payment credential on file, all without leaving the bank app or site.

Silvana Hernandez, EVP, Mastercard, North America, says: “Digital consumers are looking for maximum value from their bank account, which includes simplified and modernized processes for tedious tasks like rerouting direct deposits and paying bills.”

“We also know that Gen Z in particular is leaning into debit as a preferred payment for everyday expenses, so providing a secure, seamless online banking experience through open banking connectivity will ultimately help drive account primacy for financial institutions.”

Related Companies

Mastercard Atomic

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?

Trending

Trending

  1. JPMorgan payments boss Georgakopoulos quits

  2. Hackers claim to have bank account details of 30m Santander customers

  3. Synapse fallout leaves 85,000 Yotta customers locked out of accounts

  4. UK trials &#39;super ATM&#39; that will accept deposits for multiple banks

  5. Visa looks to generative AI to enhance tokenisation

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035