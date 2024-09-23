/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Nasdaq expands digital bank presence in Latin America

Digital bank Nubank has selected Nasdaq's regulatory reporting system, AxiomSL, for its Latin American offering.

Be the first to comment

Nasdaq expands digital bank presence in Latin America

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The deal expands an existing arrangement between the two entities with Nasdaq providing the technology for Nubank's treasury function as well as its fixed income and money market capabilities. 

More specificially, AxiomSL will be used to support Nubank's regulatory reporting requirements in Colombia.

Nasdaq currently has around 50 banking and payment services clients in the region. According to a statement, the deal also reflects the growing development of digital banking in the region.

“Digital banking services in Latin America are experiencing a period of extraordinary development, with online marketplaces, open banking and innovative technology combining to empower a new generation of consumers," said Ed Probst, senior vice president, regulatory technology at Nasdaq.

"We welcome the opportunity to expand our partnership with Nubank, alongside many other clients in the region, to support their ambitious growth trajectory.”

 

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] Using modern technology platforms to create an AI-driven bank

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Nasdaq Nubank

Channels

/regulation & compliance /retail banking /payments

Keywords

reporting/compliance

Comments: (0)

Related news

/ai

Nasdaq boosts market surveillance with GenAI

/retail

Nubank posts $1bn full year net profit

/regulation

Nubank gets green light to expand into savings in Colombia

/sustainable

Nasdaq unveils tech to scale global carbon markets

/markets

Nasdaq acquires Adenza for $10 billion

/markets

Nasdaq to fold Private Market platform into new JV with leading Wall Street banks

/crime

Nasdaq to acquire anti-financial crime group Verafin for $2.75 billion

[New Whitepaper] Beyond Tomorrow In The Capital MarketsFinextra Promoted[New Whitepaper] Beyond Tomorrow In The Capital Markets

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept