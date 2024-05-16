Nasdaq boosts market surveillance with GenAI

Exchange operator Nasdaq is integrating a GenAI-powered feature into its market surveillance technology.

Nasdaq says the feature will boost the quality, speed, and efficiency of market abuse investigations performed by its clients, streamlining the triage and examination process involved in investigating suspected manipulation and insider dealing.



For example, the technology can produce a consolidated table of the company’s regulatory filings, summaries and links to company, sector, and peer news, news sentiment analysis, and other mitigating or aggravating factors that may impact any given security.



Nasdaq tapped AWS's Amazon Bedrock service for building GenAI applications. During proof-of-concept testing, surveillance analysts estimated a 33% reduction in investigation time, with improved overall outcomes.



Nasdaq is now planning to use the GenAI enabled functionality for its US equity market surveillance.



Tony Sio, head, regulatory strategy and innovation, Nasdaq, says: "By drawing on the latest innovation in cloud technology and artificial intelligence, we can better respond to new threats and offer the global financial system advanced tools to more effectively tackle market abuse."