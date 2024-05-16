Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nasdaq Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cloud Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nasdaq boosts market surveillance with GenAI

Nasdaq boosts market surveillance with GenAI

Exchange operator Nasdaq is integrating a GenAI-powered feature into its market surveillance technology.

Nasdaq says the feature will boost the quality, speed, and efficiency of market abuse investigations performed by its clients, streamlining the triage and examination process involved in investigating suspected manipulation and insider dealing.

For example, the technology can produce a consolidated table of the company’s regulatory filings, summaries and links to company, sector, and peer news, news sentiment analysis, and other mitigating or aggravating factors that may impact any given security.

Nasdaq tapped AWS's Amazon Bedrock service for building GenAI applications. During proof-of-concept testing, surveillance analysts estimated a 33% reduction in investigation time, with improved overall outcomes.

Nasdaq is now planning to use the GenAI enabled functionality for its US equity market surveillance.

Tony Sio, head, regulatory strategy and innovation, Nasdaq, says: "By drawing on the latest innovation in cloud technology and artificial intelligence, we can better respond to new threats and offer the global financial system advanced tools to more effectively tackle market abuse."

Related Companies

Nasdaq Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cloud Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments

Trending

Trending

  1. Banco Santander suffers data breach at third party supplier

  2. &#39;Neobank in a box&#39; startup Fintech Farm raises $32 million

  3. Mastercard starts domestic payments processing in China

  4. UBS CEO warns of risk from delaying Credit Suisse IT integration

  5. ECB conducts first DLT trials for wholesale central bank money settlement

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks