Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nasdaq OMX Group Adenza

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nasdaq acquires Adenza for $10 billion

Nasdaq acquires Adenza for $10 billion

Nasdaq is to acquire capital markets software house Adenza from Thoma Bravo for $10 billion, reinforcing its positioning as a "technology company serving the global financial system".

Adenza was created through the combination of treasury management firm Calypso and regulatory software vendor AxiomSL.

The addition of Adenza complements Nasdaq’s Marketplace Technology and Anti-Financial Crime solutions and enhances its offerings across a broader spectrum of regulatory technology, compliance, and risk management systems.

Adenza brings an attractive financial profile, with approximately $590 million of 2023 expected revenue, organic revenue growth of approximately 15%, annual recurring revenue growth of 18%, and an adjusted Ebitda margin of 58%.

The acquisition is expected to grow revenue from Nasdaq's Solutions Businesses by 77%. The market operator also expects to achieve $80 million in run-rate net expense synergies by the end of year two through functional alignment, product rationalisation, location optimisation, and consolidation of vendors and real estate.

Tal Cohen, president of market platforms, Nasdaq, says: “With Adenza, we will have a more complete suite of essential software and technology solutions that make managing risks and complying with regulations simpler and more efficient for our clients. With complementary capabilities and geographic footprints, we can see a clear path to deepening our client relationships globally with leading end-to-end platforms across risk, trading, and regulatory reporting.”

Related Companies

Nasdaq OMX Group Adenza

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Trending

Related News
Nasdaq, FactSet and IQ Capital lead $26 million round in BMLL
/markets

Nasdaq, FactSet and IQ Capital lead $26 million round in BMLL

Nasdaq launches crypto custody service
/crypto

Nasdaq launches crypto custody service

Nasdaq to migrate North American markets to Amazon Cloud

01 Dec 2021

Nasdaq to fold Private Market platform into new JV with leading Wall Street banks

20 Jul 2021

Nasdaq acquires majority stake in carbon removal startup Puro.earth

01 Jun 2021

Nasdaq to acquire anti-financial crime group Verafin for $2.75 billion

19 Nov 2020

Trending

  1. The Netherlands gets nationwide contactless public transport payments system

  2. Swift steps up blockchain experimentation

  3. Money20/20: No end game for open banking

  4. Barclays explores options for payments biz - Reuters

  5. Goldman Sachs fintech boss Stephanie Cohen takes leave of absence

Research
See all reports »
From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023