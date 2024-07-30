Santander bids to create TikTok vibe with Gen Z

Santander is looking to burnish its credenttials with Gen Z, embarking on a search for talent on TikTok to create an online-native international music band.

The bank has launched an international contest 'Louder Together' to find five talented musicians from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Spain, Mexico, Portugal and Uruguay.



The five winners will be awarded a trip to Barcelona to record a song and a video clip with a professional team.



The Spanish artist Omar Montes, who has 1.6 million followers on TikTok, will be the global ambassador of the initiative, which will have the support of other important artists in each country.



All those who want to participate will simply have to upload to their personal profile on that social network a video interpreting their own and original song and tag it with the hashtag #loudertogether, mentioning the account @santandersmusic in the case of Spain.



A survey of 1000 18 to 14 year olds for the UK's Current Account Switch Service last year shows that 58% follow TikTok influencers who talk about budgeting, money, or personal finance.



Of these, many trust what they hear, with 40% saying that these influencers give better advice than traditional media, 34% better than their friends and 26% better than their financial provider.



Nearly half of respondents say that TikTok influencers have helped them make a financial decision, including investing in stocks and shares, Isas, or helping them choose a mortgage.