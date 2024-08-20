/payments

Adyen taps rival PayPal to offer Fastlane in the US

Adyen has struck a deal to offer rival PayPal's Fastlane guest checkout product to its enterprise and marketplace customers in the US.

Launched earlier this year, Fastlane lets shoppers save their card and shipping information when they first checkout with participating merchant. This can then be prefilled automatically on future purchases everywhere Fastlane is available.

The partnership - initially confined to the US but expected to become global - is designed to make checkout smoother for Adyen merchants while extending PayPal's reach.

"The expanded partnership with PayPal further strengthens Adyen's ability to provide global enterprises with seamless payment flows and top-quality guest shopping experiences," says Pieter van der Does, co-CEO, Adyen.

The two companies compete in the payment processing arena but have now revealed for the first time that they have been working together for a number of years to allow Adyen's customers to offer PayPal's marks globally, including PayPal, Venmo, and PayPal BNPL offerings.

