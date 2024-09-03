/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

McLear shuts down pre-paid payment ring programme

Wearable payments vendor McLear is closing down its flagship Ring pre-paid programme, blaming the increasing complexity and cost of maintaining the product.

Be the first to comment

McLear shuts down pre-paid payment ring programme

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

McLear's pre-paid programme comprises a pre-paid acccount managed by Railsr subsidiary PayrNet, a mobile app and a smart payment ring.

"Due to the increasing complexity and costs of maintaining the McLear Ring prepaid programme, we’ve made the extremely difficult decision to discontinue the programme," the firm states. "We will be focusing on strengthening and supporting strategic business relationships and continuing to develop new and more efficient technologies."

The firm has contacted all customers warning them that thet should empty their accounts by 31 October, after which their payment rings will be disabled. Customers who miss the deadline will be contacted in the aftermath with instructions for how to reclaim any outstanding balance.

The company is also promising to make pro-rata refunds to customers who paid for their smart rings, which come with a 36-month expiry date.

"We will be offering customers a pro-rata refund for the months remaining on their ring as of the 1st November 2024," the firm pledges. "This will be based on the original price paid for your ring, divided by 36 months, times by any full months remaining of your ring expiry."

Sponsored [Webinar] Real Time Goes Global: Expanding Revenue Potential Beyond Borders

Share

1
 
 
 
 

Related Company

McLEAR

Channels

/retail banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

MuchBetter launches 'free' contactless payments ring

/payments

Intesa Sanpaolo rolls out contactless payment ring

/payments

Digiseq and Unlimit bring wearable payments to Rugby World Cup

/payments

Curve debuts wearable payments tech

/payments

Philippe Starck unveils payments ring

/payments

KBC to roll out wearable payments to all customers

[Webinar] Using modern technology platforms to create an AI-driven bankFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Using modern technology platforms to create an AI-driven bank

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept