Philippe Starck unveils payments ring

Design guru Philippe Starck has crafted a smart ring that stores payments cards, transit passes and business cards for the style-conscious consumer.

Created in collaboration with start-up Icare Technologies, Aeklys by Starck comes with a hefty €249 price tag.

The ring does not require charging and includes security technology from NXP, incorporating data encryption and a deactivation system to guard against theft.

Says Starck: "Aeklys by Starck is the closest and smallest we can get while offering so much power and service. The possibilities of the ring are endless, the only limit is our imagination."

Icare Technologies is developing additional features for the ring in the realms of access control, loyalty programmes and parking payments. It says that new features will automatically be uploaded to the ring on release.

