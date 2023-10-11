Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Digiseq and Unlimit bring wearable payments to Rugby World Cup

Digiseq and Unlimit bring wearable payments to Rugby World Cup

Wearable payments firm Digiseq has teamed up with Unlimit to bring contactless prepaid key fobs and access control to 1000 guests at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Staff and VIP guests of World Cup partners Capgemini, Jaguar Land Rover, and Asahi Beer were given the pre-loaded fobs to pay for everyday expenses at the Rugby World Cup.

Digiseq's technology was integrated with prepaid accounts from Unlimit’s BaaS solution, with users also able check the balance of available funds by tapping the fob against their phone.

Iain Case, solutions integration manager, Digiseq, says: "Digiseq's innovative use of wearable tech is opening the gateway to countless exciting and immersive experiences for millions of sports fans, all of which are now easily accessible through wearable gadgets that effortlessly travel with them."

