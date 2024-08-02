Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ZA Bank measures customers&#39; financial fitness with &#39;Walk to Earn&#39; campaign

ZA Bank measures customers' financial fitness with 'Walk to Earn' campaign

Hong Kong's ZA Bank is taking financial fitness to a new level with the roll out of a 'Walk to Earn' programme for bonus savings rates.

From now until 12 August 2024, users can register via the 'Walk to Earn' campaign page in the ZA Bank App. Upon completing the 'Beginner Challenge' and 'Advanced Challenge' and meeting the designated daily step targets by 18 August, users can unlock up to 1% p.a. extra savings rate3.

From now until 31 August 2024, savers can enjoy up to 6% p.a. savings rate - including the bonus savings rate of up to 1% p.a. - from the fitness challenges, Acccount holders who sign up for high-rate savings pots can achieve an additional 2% p.a. reward savings rate for the following 15 days.

The Walk to Earn challenge is a feature of Za Bank's 'Sports Festival' campaign which also invites customers to participate in a 'Walkathon' mini-game to convert their actual steps into activity steps, subject to a daily cap of 20,000 steps. Combined with the total activity steps accumulated from other parts of the Sports Festival, users have a chance to win round-trip tickets for two to Paris, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Samsonite suitcases, and other rewards.

