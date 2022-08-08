Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Hong Kong&#39;s ZA Bank opens investment accounts

Hong Kong's ZA Bank opens investment accounts

Hong Kong digital bank ZA Bank has launched an investment fund service, becoming the first virtual bank in town to offer a one-stop integrated personal financial platform, covering banking, investment, and insurance.

ZA Bank is promising a five-minute account opening for access to a host of fund products managed by top international fund managers including Franklin Templeton, AllianceBernstein, Invesco, and more. The product suite covers various asset classes, countries, and industries, with investment themes spanning from technology, consumption, natural resources, healthcare to ESG.

Users can build their fund portfolios based on personal financial goals. Fund transactions are automatically settled directly from users’ savings accounts, enabling them to buy and sell funds in a hassle-free way anytime, anywhere. A series of in-app widgets also give users a top-down understanding of each product’s features.

Rockson Hsu, CEO of ZA Bank, says: "Virtual banks are playing an increasingly important role under the new normal, addressing people’s financial needs around the clock with a fully digital servicing model. We kick-start our investment fund service with an excellent user experience, turning ZA Bank into a one-stop integrated digital financial platform that leads Hong Kong into the new era of 'Virtual Banking 2.0'."

