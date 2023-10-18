Sweat Economy launches in US

Sweat Economy, a Web3 ecosystem that helps people tokenise their physical activity, has launched in nine new countries, including the US.

Launched a year ago in Europe, Sweat Economy builds on Sweatcoin, an app that pays people to walk in coins that can then be used to donate to charity and to get deals when buying goods and services from over 600 brand partners.



Sweat Economy is powered by $SWEAT, or Sweat Token, a crypto asset representing tokenised physical activity, minted by steps. The token is managed via a non-custodial Web3 mobile wallet dApp.



Accrued $SWEAT can be deposited into “Growth Jars” to be saved and multiplied, and unlock exclusive rewards within the ecosystem. Users can also compete in the free-to-play Sweat Hero NFT game to win additional $SWEAT.



The venture is now landing in the US, the Bahamas, Barbados, Botswana, Ghana, Jamaica, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and Uganda.



Oleg Fomenko, co-founder, Sweat Economy, says: “We are thrilled to finally bring the Sweat Economy experience to the United States and 8 other markets. We are excited that residents of these countries will also be able to - literally - walk into crypto."