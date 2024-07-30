Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of England

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of England calls for input on payments innovation

Bank of England calls for input on payments innovation

The Bank of England is seeking input from the private sector on its roadmap for innovation in money and payments.

The central bank has published a Discussion Paper that sets out the its response to rapid innovations in payments and their impact on monetary and financial stability

Already in the pipeline is an ongoing renewal programme for the nation's Real Time Gross Settlement system which includes a new core ledger and a range of new features and capabilities. Alongside moves to enhance resilience, the bank is currently working on new features such as a synchronised settlement interface to RTGS, which would allow the system to interoperate with other ledgers and DLT-based platform.

The bank is also planning a programme of experiments for a wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency. Broadly these would cover, DvP securities transactions, PvP foreign exchange transactions and interoperability with other global ledger initiatives.

The use of tokenised money and programmable payments is also up for discussion.

States the bank: "The extent to which programmable platforms could impact on our monetary and financial stability objectives will ultimately depend on the likelihood that financial markets take up these technologies at scale. The Bank’s current assessment is that the likelihood of this remains uncertain. However, preparation for potential widespread adoption is important to ensure we continue to meet our objectives."

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, says confidence in money and payments is fundamental to the bank’s responsibility for monetary and financial stability.

"As innovation in this space continues, our role must also evolve, to support a robust and dynamic UK economy," he says. "Building on our work in recent years on new forms of digital money and renewing the Bank’s own RTGS infrastructure, we can now do more to explore new technologies in wholesale payments and to encourage greater innovation in interbank retail payments. To do that will require input and close collaboration from the private sector and other authorities, and this Discussion Paper sets out our thinking in these areas.”

The Bank invites responses to the Discussion Paper by 31 October 2024.

Related Companies

Bank of England

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payment Orchestration: Remaining Relevant in Today’s Market

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Payment Fraud in 2024: Who is Liable?[Impact Study] Payment Fraud in 2024: Who is Liable?

Trending

Related News
UK RTGS Chaps goes down
/payments

UK RTGS Chaps goes down

Digital pound would not require new POS systems - BofE
/crypto

Digital pound would not require new POS systems - BofE

UK rule makers set out roadmap for regulating stablecoins

06 Nov 2023

RTGS and Chaps back online after six-hour outage

14 Aug 2023

Bank of England recruits academics to advise on digital pound design

10 Aug 2023

BofE taps Nuggets for digital pound privacy layer

07 Jul 2023

Trending

  1. Revolut finally wins UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds and Nationwide invest in Scottish AI fintech Aveni

  3. UniCredit to acquire Banking-as-a-Service venture Vodeno and Belgian digital bank Aion

  4. Major UK banks broke CMA rules

  5. UK neobanks set to outpace incumbents in mobile arms race

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk