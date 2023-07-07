Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of England Nuggets

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Security Wholesale banking

Keywords

CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BofE taps Nuggets for digital pound privacy layer

BofE taps Nuggets for digital pound privacy layer

The Bank of England has enlisted payments platform Nuggets to work on a privacy and identity layer for any future digital pound.

Nuggets, which has built technology for decentralised identity, worked with the BofE and the BIS on the recently completed Project Rosalind, which explored how a "universal and extensible API layer" could connect central bank and private sector infrastructures and enable retail CBDC payments.

Now, the firm is being asked by the central bank to design a private and secure system that prevents the tracking and correlation of transactions, as well as stop fraud and money laundering.

Earlier this week, financial services minister Andrew Griffith cited privacy as a reason to "proceed cautiously" with designs for the digital pound.

While the BofE has said it will not make a final decision on introducing a Britcoin until at least 2025, deputy governor Jon Cunlifffe told a committee of MPs in February that a digital pound has a better than 50/50 chance of coming to fruition.

Since then, the bank has begun recruiting as it looks to create a team of up to 30 people to oversee the project.

Related Companies

Bank of England Nuggets

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Security Wholesale banking

Keywords

CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Fintech's existential crisis: Serving clients and remaining competitive

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources[Upcoming Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources

Trending

Trending

  1. FIS mulls $15 billion Worldpay sale

  2. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  3. Lloyds hails success of Innovation Sandbox in fostering fintech collaboration

  4. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  5. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

Research
See all reports »
Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

The Future of Payments 2023

The Future of Payments 2023