Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ebury

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ebury appoints Goldman Sachs to lead UK IPO

Ebury appoints Goldman Sachs to lead UK IPO

Santander-backed Ebury has reportedly appointed Goldman Sachs to lead a forthcoming £2 billion IPO in London.

Rumours of an IPO for the UK cross-border payments platform have been swirling since March. First reported by the FT, the appointment of Goldman Sachs firms up the prospect of a float for the firm with a Q1 2025 timeline pencilled in.

Founded in 2009, Ebury provides more than 50,000 clients with services such as international payments, collections, risk management and financing.

In 2019, Santander agreed to pay £350 million to acquire a 50.1% majority stake in the company, which has since been rolled into the Spanish bank's PagoNxt payments platform.

Companies House filings show Ebury posted revenue of £204m in the 12 months to 30 April 2023 on a transactions volume of £26bn.

A listing on the London Stock Exchange will be a rare win for the UK market, which has struggled to attract tech talent in the face of competition from US venues. The FCA this month announced plans to overhaul listings rules, setting out a simplified regime with a single category and streamlined eligibility for those companies seeking to list their shares in the UK.

The last big payments firm to list in the UK was CAB Payments last year. It is currently trading 64 per cent below its initial share price.

Related Companies

Ebury

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures

Trending

Related News
Ebury explores £2bn London listing
/payments

Ebury explores £2bn London listing

Ebury advances marketplace ambitions with stake in LoopingOne
/identity

Ebury advances marketplace ambitions with stake in LoopingOne

Ebury buys Bexs to expand international payments to Brazil

12 May 2022

HSBC innovation lead Louise Chan joins Ebury as COO

11 Jan 2022

Santander splashes £350 million for majority stake in Ebury

04 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Banks and payments hit as faulty CrowdStrike update causes global Microsoft outage

  2. UK RTGS Chaps goes down

  3. Chase stops customers using credit cards to make BNPL instalment payments

  4. Anne Boden quits Starling for new AI venture

  5. Cash App quits UK

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk