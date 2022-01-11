Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
HSBC innovation lead Louise Chan joins Ebury as COO

HSBC innovation head Louise Chan has joined Ebury, the Banco Santander-backed provider of corporate banking services to SMEs that trade internationally, as chief operating officer.

At HSBC, Chan was the head of innovation, delivery and capability development, and also worked in global digital payments roles for both retail and wholesale clients for over four years.

At Ebury, she will take on an expanded remit as COO covering product, data and regulatory reporting as well as operations.

"Companies are constantly looking for ways to reduce boundaries to trade internationally and need market-leading partners to support these aims," says Chan. "Ebury’s innovative tech platform, its network of strategic banking partnerships, and market-leading customer service positions it well to accelerate growth.”

Founded in London in 2009 by Spanish entrepreneurs Juan Lobato and Salvador García, the company has grown its global market presence to a network of 24 offices in 20 countries and more than 1,300 employees. The volume of transactions executed by Ebury amounts to $21 billion annually.

In 2019 Santander invested £350m in order to secure a 50.1% stake in Ebury, buying out several of its existing investors.

