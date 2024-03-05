Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Ebury explores &#163;2bn London listing

Ebury explores £2bn London listing

Ebury, the Banco Santander-backed provider of corporate banking services to SMEs that trade internationally, is investigating a London IPO at a £2 billion valuation, according to Bloomberg.

Ebury has been meeting banks as it prepares for a listing next year, says Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The company's co-founder, Juan Lobato, said in November that it was exploring an IPO.

Founded in 2009, Ebury promises to make international trade accessible and simple for businesses, providing more than 50,000 clients with services such as international payments, collections, risk management and financing.

In 2019, Santander agreed to pay £350 million to acquire a 50.1% majority stake in the company, which has since been rolled into the Spanish bank's PagoNxt payments platform.

