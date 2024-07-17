Monzo to launch bank account for children

UK digital bank Monzo has unveiled a new account package for children between the ages of six and 15.

Monzo has opened a waitlist for the new account which lets children set savings goals, organise money with savings Pots, access in-app education and pick a brightly-coloured neon Monzo card.



Parents have the child’s account linked to their own, and can choose to be notified when their child spends. Parents can also set spending limits and use customisable controls to turn cash withdrawals and online payments on or off



Monzo chief TS Anil says: “This is such an important step on our mission to make money work for everyone, as we welcome a new generation that we’re excited to support from the start of their financial journey and through the many years to come.”