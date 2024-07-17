Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo to launch bank account for children

Monzo to launch bank account for children

UK digital bank Monzo has unveiled a new account package for children between the ages of six and 15.

Monzo has opened a waitlist for the new account which lets children set savings goals, organise money with savings Pots, access in-app education and pick a brightly-coloured neon Monzo card.

Parents have the child’s account linked to their own, and can choose to be notified when their child spends. Parents can also set spending limits and use customisable controls to turn cash withdrawals and online payments on or off

Monzo chief TS Anil says: “This is such an important step on our mission to make money work for everyone, as we welcome a new generation that we’re excited to support from the start of their financial journey and through the many years to come.”

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures

Trending

Related News
Monzo introduces trio of new fraud controls
/security

Monzo introduces trio of new fraud controls

Monzo achieves first full year of profitability
/retail

Monzo achieves first full year of profitability

Monzo raises further $190 million

08 May

Monzo offers customers free sausage rolls in premium subscription drive

23 Apr

Monzo hits $5 billion valuation on $400 million funding round

05 Mar

Monzo reaches nine million customer milestone

14 Feb

Trending

  1. UK shoppers frustrated by payment outage

  2. Apple reaches deal with EC on NFC payments access

  3. Anne Boden quits Starling for new AI venture

  4. BNPL trends: Live Now, Pay Later

  5. BNP Paribas signs wide-ranging payments deal with Ant International

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk