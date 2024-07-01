Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo introduces trio of new fraud controls

Monzo introduces trio of new fraud controls

Monzo has introduced a trio of security controls to help customers diminish the prospect of fraudulent payments out of their accounts from phone theft, shoulder surfing or impersonation scams.

The controls, which are called Known Locations, Trusted Contacts and Secret QR codes, are opt-in for customers and will be rolled out over the coming weeks. Customers need to have at least two of these controls set up and can choose the limits at which each control is activated when making bank transfers or instant access savings withdrawals from pots.

For Known Locations, customers choose places like home or work that they need to be in when making bank transfers or savings withdrawals over their chosen limit. If they are outside of their chosen known location, the transfer will not complete.

Customers can also invite a trusted friend or family member who uses Monzo to help check whether a transaction over their chosen limit looks safe or is suspicious before they make the transfer or savings withdrawal.

Secret QR codes can be stored on a different device and must be used in parallel with the user's phone to approve a payment or savings withdrawal over their chosen limit.

Priyesh Patel, senior staff engineer at Monzo, says: “As fraudsters become more and more sophisticated we’re continuing to invest to outpace their tactics and keep our customers’ money safe. Whether it’s choosing your safety radius with Known Locations or having a trusted contact sense-check your payments before you make them, these features offer customers peace of mind and force a much-needed moment of pause in a high-stakes situation.”

The new controls follow the launch of Monzo’s Call Status tool that tackles impersonation scams by letting customers check in-app whether they’re on the phone to Monzo or not.

Patel says the Status tool has been used to report over 4,000 fraud attempts so far this year.

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024 - A Money20/20 Special Edition[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024 - A Money20/20 Special Edition

Trending

Related News
Monzo achieves first full year of profitability
/retail

Monzo achieves first full year of profitability

Monzo offers customers free sausage rolls in premium subscription drive
/retail

Monzo offers customers free sausage rolls in premium subscription drive

Monzo hits $5 billion valuation on $400 million funding round

05 Mar

Monzo reaches nine million customer milestone

14 Feb

Monzo and Starling among worst performers for APP fraud reimbursements

31 Oct 2023

Monzo tackles impersonation scams with new 'status call' feature

06 Sep 2023

Trending

  1. Klarna sells Checkout business

  2. UK bank customers hit by payment delays

  3. Evolve Bank confirms data stolen by ransomware gang

  4. SEC approval of Ethereum ETFs: what may it bring for the crypto market?

  5. US judge rejects $30bn interchange fee settlement

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk