Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Money20/20
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Money 20/20 EU: Starling&#39;s Boden eyes acquisitions and tech play

Money 20/20 EU: Starling's Boden eyes acquisitions and tech play

Starling Bank has set its sights on buying a lending platform and is also hiring in Dublin ahead of an anticipated move into Europe, CEO Anne Boden has revealed at Money 20/20 Europe.

Ever the atypical fintech poster child, Boden told the Money 20/20 crowd that Starling’s strategy was always to be an unfashionably profitable neo-bank.

Unlike many of its peers, Starling has focused upon individual customer profitability before customer acquisition and, as a result, now has 18 months of profits under its belt. With much chatter at Money 20/20 about revaluations, cash raises (or not) and IPOs disappearing over the horizon, the merit of Starling’s position was not lost on Boden’s audience.

Having already achieved what Boden called profitable critical mass in the UK marketplace - a three per cent share of the retail market and eight per cent of the SMB sector - and with healthy inflows of depositors’ funds, the challenge now is to deploy that capital.

The firm has so far bought the home loans portfolio from Kensington Mortgages, and buy-to-let specialist Fleet Mortgages.

Now, Boden has specifically called out a lending platform as being the most immediate acquisition target.

In other clues around next steps, Boden offered the "subtle hint" that the bank is hiring in Dublin at present. But she also explained that the business in Europe will be built upon offering “Starling’s rails directly to retailers,” rather than pursuing a local presence.

Beyond Europe, Starling has no ambitions to operate as a bank in local markets but instead intends to sell Engine, its SaaS banking platform, to existing banks and claims to be in talks with established players.

Boden framed Starling as being a global technology player which happens to have its own UK bank to provide a great case study of how to succeed.

As for a future IPO, Boden suggested: “At the end of next year, or early 2024.” However, referring back to the luxury of profitability, she stressed: “But we don’t need to IPO. We can pick our own timing.”

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Money20/20
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling

Trending

Related News
Starling Bank rocked by MP's attack on bounce back loan fraud
/wholesale

Starling Bank rocked by MP's attack on bounce back loan fraud

Starling's Anne Boden chairs taskforce to boost female entrepreneurs
/startups

Starling's Anne Boden chairs taskforce to boost female entrepreneurs

Starling doubles Cardiff headcount

12 May

Starling Bank lifts valuation to £2.5 billion on £130.5 million internal raise

26 Apr

Starling pulls Facebook advertising; preps SaaS offering

07 Jan

Fintech founders accuse Starling's Boden of trying to stifle innovation

04 Jan

Starling Bank buys £1 billion mortgage book

15 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022