Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore Ant Financial

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ant launches Singapore digital bank

Ant launches Singapore digital bank

Chinese fintech giant Ant Group has launched its Singapore digital wholesale bank, Anext.

Anext has soft launched after scoring one of two digital wholesale banking licences issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The new lender will provide digital financial services to local and regional micro, small and medium enterprises, especially those engaging in cross-border operations for growth and global expansion.

Anext has also inked a two-year MoU with Proxtera, the MAS-backed business-to-business marketplace network designed to reduce friction in cross-border trade, especially for SMEs.

The pair will jointly create and establish an open framework for all participating financial institutions as they provide financing and risk mitigation support for SMEs and platforms in global trades. Anext Bank will also be Proxtera’s first participating digital wholesale bank in Singapore.

Toh Su Mei, CEO, Anext Ban, says: “We believe it’s time to offer the next generation of financial services that are accessible and effortless for growing businesses.

"Amid rapid acceleration in the digital economy, business models are changing and pivoting to become digital-first, if not adopting a hybrid model. Financial services have to evolve and be where SMEs are doing their businesses digitally."

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore Ant Financial

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Related News
Ant cleared to set up credit scoring JV with state-backed partners
/regulation

Ant cleared to set up credit scoring JV with state-backed partners

Ant Group CEO resigns
/people

Ant Group CEO resigns

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022