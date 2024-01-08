Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Ant Group eyes up $200 million acquisition of Multisafepay

China's Ant Group is reportedly preparing to acquire Dutch payments firm Multisafepay as it expands further into Western markets.

Founded in 1999, MultiSafepay provides payment acquiring and processing services, and supports more than 30 local and international payment methods and is an acquirer and processor for all major cards.

The deal is reportedly worth around $200 million, according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ant Group has been steadily expanding its influence beyond China in recent years, forging alliances with major payments processors and conducting strategic acquisitions in key markets.

