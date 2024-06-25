Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
Digital IDs from Lloyds, Yoti and the Post Office gain proof of age accreditation

Three digital ID apps from Yoti, Lloyds Bank and the Post Office have been accredited by the UK’s national Proof of Age Standards Scheme (Pass).

Each of the digital IDs now incorporate an approved Pass hologram, giving UK businesses selling age-restricted products such as energy drinks and lottery tickets confidence that customers have been properly verified.

The Digital ID Connect apps are also government certified for right to work, right to rent and criminal record checks.

Lloyds Bank rolled out its digital identity app in October following a $10 million investment in Yoti. The app gives individuals a safe way to prove their identity from their phone, with no need to show documents or share an excessive amount of personal data.

Yoti received a further £12.5 million in debt funding from HSBC in December alongside £7.5 million convertible debt funding from existing shareholders, bringing the total funds raised by the firm to £166 million since its founding in 2014.

Robin Tombs, CEO of Yoti says: “More UK businesses can now accept our Digital IDs to reduce the risk of fake IDs, increase compliance and improve the customer experience. In the UK, over four million people have already downloaded a Digital ID app. This is a strong sign that people are ready to embrace reusable Digital IDs and want a more secure, private and convenient way to prove who they are. We’re delighted that our Digital IDs are now government certified for both proof of identity and proof of age.”

