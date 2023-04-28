Sweden's BankID launches digital identity card

Bank-owned Swedish digital identity service provider BankID is launching a digital ID card.

Stored in the BankID app, the card will verify users in the same way as a physical alternative. It will include the holder's photo, name, personal identity number and age and will have a QR code that companies can scan to authenticate the credentials.



While it will not replace traditional IDs for things like travel and government interactions, it can be used for age verification when buying alcohol and for picking up parcels at the post office.



Owned by seven banks, BankID is used by more than eight million Swedes an is used by more than 6000 businesses and organisations for identification and document signing.