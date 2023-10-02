Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
Lloyds Bank rolls out proof of identity app

Lloyds Bank is rolling out a digital ID app that gives individuals a safe way to prove their identity from their phone, with no need to show documents or share an excessive amount of personal data.

The introduction of Lloyds Bank Smart ID follows the institution's £10 million investment in digital ID specialist Yoti in March this year.

The reusable app allows people to share specific information via their phones with businesses who request it - such as name, date of birth or an ‘over 18’ proof of age. It will form part of a network dubbed 'Digital ID Connect', linking the Lloyd's app to other digital IDs in the Yoti ecosystem.

In the UK, the Yoti ID and Post Office EasyID apps are already accepted to pick up parcels at the Post Office and as proof of age at cinemas and convenience stores and have been downloaded four million times. Last year, they were also certified by the UK government as proof of identity for right to work, right to rent and criminal record checks.

Businesses that accept Yoti ID and EasyID can now accept Lloyds Bank Smart ID, which is available in the app stores. The three Digital ID apps are interoperable, so they can be used in all the same places.

James Fulker, chief digital officer at Lloyds Banking Group says: “Lloyds Bank Smart ID means UK consumers now have further access to secure, digital ways of proving their identity and it marks a significant milestone following our investment in Yoti. We look forward to our continued work developing this proposition with Yoti.”

