Walmart introduces digital shelf labels to 2,300 stores

The new technology enables the US giant to streamline pricing, improving the experience for both customers and associates.

After trialing digital shelf labels (DSL) at one US location, Walmart announced the rollout of the new technology to an additional 2,300 stores across the country by 2026. Accelerating the digitisation of their stores, the retailer stated DSL technology enables the company to increase productivity and reduce walking time, simplify stock replenishment, and enable faster order picking and fulfillment.



Developed by the Vision Group, digital shelf labels allow Walmart to streamline the management for thousands of weekly pricing updates of over 120,000 products on shelves. With DSL, associates can manage price tags through an app, representing a significant operational shift in inventory, order fulfillment and customer interactions, ensuring an enhanced customer experience.



“The transition to digital shelf labels is a game-changer for Walmart, our customers and our associates,” stated Daniela Boscan, food & consumable team lead at Walmart’s Texas location where DSL was trialed. “It is not only about improving efficiency and customer satisfaction, but also about integrating sustainability into our work, in this case, to help reduce operational waste.”



The news of Walmart taking a step forward in digitising their stores comes just a couple of months after Amazon Fresh announced a rollback of their 'Just Walk Out' technology from its grocery stores across the US. The cashierless technology will be replaced by smart shopping carts that let customers scan items as they go and take an automatic payment.