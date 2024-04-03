Amazon removes Just Walk Out technology from Fresh stores

Amazon is removing its cashierless "Just Walk Out" technology from its Fresh grocery stores in the US.

Launched in 2018, the Just Walk Out technology taps sensors, cameras and AI to track what items customers take from the shelves and then automatically charges through an app.



However, in an interview with The Information, Tony Hoggett, Amazon’s SVP of grocery stores, says that the technology is being removed from Fresh stores as part of a remodel.



Instead, the company will use smart shopping carts that let customers scan items as they go and take an automatic payment.



The Just Walk Out system will remain in Amazon Go stores and will still be licenced to other retailers.