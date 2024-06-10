Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa rolls out subscription management service

Visa rolls out subscription management service

Visa is rolling out a service for financial institutions to provide cardholders with a convenient way to manage and track their subscriptions.

The global subscription market is on a steady rise, expected to reach $406B by 2025. As the trend of consumers subscribing to services in sectors such as retail, food and more increases, so does the challenge of managing their payments.

Visa’s new Subscription Manager, currently available in Egypt, streamlines key aspects of recurring payments in one place, allowing cardholders to see where their card details are stored, view which recurring payments are attributed to their card, and stop recurring payments.

“Navigating through each platform’s unique terms can potentially lead to unnoticed charges, even after a subscription is cancelled,” says Leila Serhan, SVP and group country manager for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan. “Our goal is to make this process simpler and ensure cardholders know exactly where their money is going, and when.”

Mastercard in March launched a similar open banking-powered subscriptions management tool that banks can plug into their apps.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures[Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures

Trending

Related News
Mastercard launches open banking-powered subscription management tool
/payments

Mastercard launches open banking-powered subscription management tool

Subscription platform Youtility acquired by Squeeze
/retail

Subscription platform Youtility acquired by Squeeze

Paddle acquires subscription management firm ProfitWell

25 May 2022

Gig economy subscription app SteadyPay raises $5m

07 Mar 2022

Tink embeds subscription app Youtility into money management suite

09 Feb 2022

Visa to pilot request to pay bill management platform in UK

07 Dec 2021

Aferpay releases BNPL for subscription services in the US

25 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. JPMorgan payments boss Georgakopoulos quits

  2. Synapse fallout leaves 85,000 Yotta customers locked out of accounts

  3. UK trials &#39;super ATM&#39; that will accept deposits for multiple banks

  4. Visa looks to generative AI to enhance tokenisation

  5. Visa and Mastercard set for card fee suit

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035