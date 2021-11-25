Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Aferpay releases BNPL for subscription services in the US

Aferpay releases BNPL for subscription services in the US

AfterPay, the Australian BNPL giant being acquired by Square, is rolling out its subscription feature in the US.

The feature lets users pay for recurring purchases such as gym memberships, entertainment subscriptions and online services in instalments.

It will become available for Americans from early next year, with merchants including Ipsy, BoxyCharm, Savage X Fenty and Fabletics already onboard.

Zahir Khoja, GM, North America, Afterpay, says: "By offering customers the option to pay for subscriptions with Afterpay, we're not only giving consumers flexibility to pay for more expensive monthly costs, but we're also helping our merchant partners capture a wider consumer base through this convenient experience."

Afterpay says that in the longer term it plans to bring the subscriptions service to in-store payments and to other regions, including Canada, New Zealand, the UK and Europe.

